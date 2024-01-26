Media Development Agency to establish Nakhchivan regional office
The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan will establish its Nakhchivan Regional Office.
The relevant decision on the establishment of the Nakhchivan Regional Department was adopted at the first meeting of the Media Development Agency’s Supervisory Board, News.Az reports.
The structure of the Media Development Agency was also approved during the meeting.