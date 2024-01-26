Yandex metrika counter

Media Development Agency to establish Nakhchivan regional office

  • Society
  • Share
Media Development Agency to establish Nakhchivan regional office

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan will establish its Nakhchivan Regional Office. 

The relevant decision on the establishment of the Nakhchivan Regional Department was adopted at the first meeting of the Media Development Agency’s Supervisory Board, News.Az reports.

The structure of the Media Development Agency was also approved during the meeting.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      