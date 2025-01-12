Media: Erdogan's party executive committee to be renewed by 60% to participate in elections
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a press conference following the Friday noon prayer in Istanbul, May 3, 2024. (Khalil Hamra/AP Photo)
The executive committee of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be 60% renewed to participate in the next elections.As reported by News.Az, the newspaper reported Turkey .
She notes that Erdogan has already begun to assemble a new party team for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2028. After the municipal elections in March 2024, the AKP's position has noticeably worsened, and Erdogan himself acknowledged the shortcomings in this area, promising to work on renewing the party. At the moment, as Türkiye writes, 70% of the AKP's leadership teams in the provinces and 60% in the counties have been renewed.
The main changes will affect the executive committee. Its composition is expected to be renewed by 60%. The final decision on this matter will be announced at the AKP congress in February. Erdogan has been consulting for some time about new faces in the executive committee and in the party's top leadership in general. He has also been receiving lists of candidates, among them both new faces and former party functionaries. A large number of young politicians, including women, are expected to join the AKP.