Media experienced positive changes after national leader Heydar Aliyev came to power - ruling party deputy chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

After National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993 with the will of the Azerbaijani people, reforms were carried out in the field of media as in all directions, and fundamental and positive changes took place in the field of media, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a conference themed “National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s media policy and modern Azerbaijani media” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Budagov emphasized that along with the unforgettable heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, patriotic and professional journalists resolutely protected the interests of Azerbaijan.

He added that during the Patriotic War, Azerbaijani journalists exposed Armenian lies by delivering the realities to the world community.

News.Az