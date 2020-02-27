Media: Former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican dies of coronavirus

Former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican and Egypt Hadi Khosrowshahi has died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, APA reports citing IRNA news agency.

It said the politician was hospitalized in grave condition on Wednesday. The tests confirmed the coronavirus, and Khosrowshahi died early on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has extended condolences to the diplomat’s next-of-kin.

Earlier on Thursday, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Relations Commission Mojtaba Zonnour stated that he had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, Iranian MP Mahmoud Sadeghi and Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), IRNA news agency said on Thursday. According to the agency, Ebtekar chose to remain quarantined at home.

