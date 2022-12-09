Media literacy plays essential role in combating misleading information – Media Development Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media literacy plays an essential role in combating false and misleading information that hinders the sustainable development of society, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed “Media literacy” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov stated that one of the important factors in improving the media environment of Azerbaijan is the Law “On Media” of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which became effective on February 8, 2022.

“For the first time, media literacy is defined in the law, and the implementation of systematic measures in this direction is reflected as the duty of the state as well as media entities. As established by the law, taking state measures to improve media literacy is the authority and duty of the Media Development Agency. A comprehensive study was conducted for the fulfillment of the mentioned duty, the possibilities of applying international experience were studied, and a local draft program was developed taking into account the features of the internal information environment based on the results of the analysis,” he said.

Ismayilov added that increasing media literacy is aimed at adapting the concept of literacy in information processing and consumption to the requirements of the modern era, raising media literacy indicators to a high level across the country as well as ensuring information security in society.

