Media Partners announced for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 confirms partnerships with FT Live, Project Syndicate, Newsweek, CBC və ANEWZ, says Press service of the COP29 Operating Company, News.Az reports.All media partners will play an important role at COP29 in providing a platform for discussion and enhancing ambition for climate action. Digital technologies will be leveraged to increase accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring global audiences can engage with COP29, Press service of the COP29 Operating CompanyThe Media Partners for COP29 play a key role in enhancing visitor experience in the Green Zone by curating sessions and programming that align with the COP29 thematic programming. Operated and established by the COP29 Presidency, the Green Zone provides a dynamic forum for participants to share their perspectives through engaging discussions, panels, and demonstrations that highlight both current innovations and potential solutions for combating climate change.Through digital channels, including social media and online platforms, the partners will stream content globally across their platforms, further expanding the reach of the conference and allowing millions worldwide engage with the discussions and outcomes of COP29. This global streaming approach will make the event more accessible to diverse audiences, regardless of location.Media partners will also deliver impactful programming at COP29. The FT Live will host FT Sessions at COP, featuring live panels from Baku Stadium. These sessions will bring together top policymakers, business leaders, and climate experts to discuss the latest challenges, developments, and progress in tackling major climate issues.Project Syndicate will present thought-provoking discussions on critical global climate topics. Their panels will explore how multilateral development banks, and financial institutions are adapting to modern demands for equitable financing, the implications of the latest IPCC report amidst global economic challenges, and the exciting potential of generative AI for driving climate action.Newsweek will host the third edition of its “Pillars of the Green Transition” series, bringing together leading voices in sustainability and clean technology. This program will explore the rise of clean manufacturing, the renewable energy rush, and innovative strategies for cutting carbon pollution while promoting nature-based solutions.CBC and Anewz will play a pivotal role in showcasing key discussions and events across both the Blue and Green Zones, amplifying the action to global audiences.The Green Zone will also feature the Impact Stage, a versatile space equipped to broadcast events globally, including to remote audiences. The Impact Stage will also host the COP29 Daily Show, a 30-minute live broadcast with interviews and highlights. The COP29 Extreme Hangout will also take place here, offering dynamic panels and talks aimed at youth audiences. The stage will create a platform for impactful discussions, engaging audiences on-site and around the world.Commenting on the announcement of the Media Partners, Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Narmin Jarchalova said, “I believe these partnerships will be crucial in sharing the latest global climate action news with the world. Within the framework of these partnerships, we aim to provide platforms that support the communication of climate action with global audiences.”Announcing their COP29 Partnership, Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek commented, "As a proud media partner for COP29, Newsweek is committed to amplifying the critical conversations that drive the pillars of the green transition and support global sustainability initiatives. By bringing essential topics like clean energy, climate resilience, and sustainable finance to the forefront, we aim to empower global audiences to engage and act. COP29 presents an unprecedented opportunity to unite diverse voices, foster collaboration, and drive meaningful, lasting change for a healthier, more sustainable world."Commenting on the announcement of The FT Live as Media Partner for COP29, Managing Director, Orson Francescone said, “As a trusted source of quality, global journalism, the FT is pleased to be part of the critical discussions taking place at COP29. Through digital technology, we are extending this vital dialogue about issues including climate finance, the energy transition and water security beyond the event’s physical boundaries, allowing engagement from diverse voices from around the world.”Commenting on the announcement of CBC TV as Broadcast Partner for COP29, Director General of CBC TV Vugar Khalilov said, “COP29 is a vital platform for tackling global issues that impact all of humanity. Here in Baku, world leaders, heads of state, and government representatives will be working together to find solutions for climate challenges and fair financial distribution. It’s a space where every voice can be heard, and events of this scale are truly significant moments for any media company”.Commenting on the announcement of ANEWZ as Broadcast Partner for COP29, Executive Director Rufat Hamzayev said, “As an official partner for COP29, ANEWZ is incredibly proud to play a role in amplifying the voices and initiatives focused on combating climate change. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering impactful stories that matter to our global audience. ANEWZ is dedicated to showcasing the efforts of leaders, innovators, and communities working together to create a sustainable future for generations to come.”

News.Az