Media: Putin dismisses general responsible for nuclear weapon storage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The general has been dismissed at his own request due to health problems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed chief of the 12th general department of the Defense Ministry, lieutenant-general Yuriy Sich, responsible for storage and maintenance of all nuclear weapons.

According to Kommersant newspaper, the general was dismissed at his own request due to health problems. Sich's deputy, major-general Igor Kolesnikov has been appointed acting chief of the general department.

News.Az

News.Az