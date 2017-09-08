Media: Putin does not view Armenia as an ally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supplies of weapons to conflict zones contribute not to peace, but to escalation, Vladimir Putin said, reproaching the US for the intention to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile Putin forgot that Russia delivers weapons both to Armenia and Azerbaijan, and this does not contribute to peace, Lragir.am says.

"Putin is generally forgetful about Armenia. Back in 2014, answering journalists' questions, the Russian president recalled that Russia has only two military bases abroad - in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. He, apparently, forgot about the 102nd base in Armenia, or considered Armenia not a foreign country.

"Later while meeting Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow, Vladimir Putin described relations between countries as 'strategic partnership'. But Armenia and Russia seem to be allies, and they have an agreement on this account concluded back in 1997. Strategic partner is one thing and strategic ally is another.

"In addition, he said that the CSTO is responsible for security issues, for combating terrorism and organized crime, 'so that everything is calm on our borders.'

Putin forgot about the Armenian-Russian allied agreement, which includes the security component as well. That is, in terms of security, Russia and Armenia do not need the CSTO, there is a binding treaty between them.

Putin often forgets to congratulate Armenia on some dates. For example, on May 28 he congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day. But he forgets to congratulate Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the Day of the First Republic on the same day,"the newspaper writes.

News.Az

