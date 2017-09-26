Media representatives and schoolchildren observe "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalists and schoolchildren familiarized with the military personnel and equipment, and observed the flights.

A visit of local and foreign media representatives and a group of schoolchildren to the "TurAz Qartalı-2017" exercise area was organized on September 26 for media coverage, as well as increasing the patriotic spirit and motivation for military service among young people.

Journalists and schoolchildren familiarized with the military personnel and equipment, and observed the flights. Schoolchildren, who became guests of the pilots, got acquainted with the aviation assets and obtained information on the topics they are interested in.

At the end, the photo of the event participants was taken.

News.Az

News.Az