Media representatives arrive at mine explosion site in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district

The visit of media representatives to the site of recent landmine explosions in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar has begun, News.Az reports.

The employees of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency accompany the media representatives in order to ensure their safety.

The visit's main goal is to acquaint media representatives with the areas mined by Armenian armed detachments since 2020 and convey the truth about their terrorist acts to the international community.

On December 14, at around 18:00, the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information that eight people hit the landmines in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district, according to the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement.

According to preliminary investigations, four employees of the construction company suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district.

It was determined that four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit the landmine. Three of them were severely injured, while one soldier died.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office.

News.Az