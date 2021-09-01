Media representatives of Turkic Council members, observer countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha
Media representatives of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council are on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation.
Foreign journalists first viewed the monuments of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan, famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and well-known singer Bulbul, which were vandalized by Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war.
Then the journalists visited the Shusha fortress and Jydyr Duzu plain.