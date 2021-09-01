Yandex metrika counter

Media representatives of Turkic Council members, observer countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Media representatives of Turkic Council members, observer countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha

Media representatives of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council are on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Foreign journalists first viewed the monuments of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan, famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and well-known singer Bulbul, which were vandalized by Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war.

Then the journalists visited the Shusha fortress and Jydyr Duzu plain.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      