Media representatives of Turkic Council members, observer countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha

Media representatives of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council are on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Foreign journalists first viewed the monuments of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan, famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and well-known singer Bulbul, which were vandalized by Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war.

Then the journalists visited the Shusha fortress and Jydyr Duzu plain.

News.Az