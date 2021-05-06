Media representatives to view construction of road to Azerbaijan's Shusha

Media representatives have begun trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, to view the construction of the 'Victory Road' and the Ahmadbayli-Fizuli-Shusha road.

As reported, the trip is organized by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The construction of the roads has started since the liberation of Fuzuli district and Shusha city from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

