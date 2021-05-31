Media representatives visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media representatives have today kicked off their visit to the liberated Aghdam district.

As part of the trip, the media representatives will familiarize themselves with the construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway, and visit the Imarat Complex, Giyasli Mosque, Shahbulag Fortress, as well as the territories the forest park, first residential building, school No1 and industry park, the Victory Museum and an Open Air Museum of Occupation to be located.

News.Az