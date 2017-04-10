Yandex metrika counter

Media: Tillerson cancels meeting with Putin

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cancelled his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Report informs that the statement came from of the Bureau “voice of America” in the White house Steve Herman.

“A meeting with Russian President Putin has been removed from Secretary of State Tillerson's Moscow schedule,” the message states.

