Media to media collaboration enhances bilateral relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan

“People to people and media to media relations further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan”.

This was agreed upon between the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) and Dispatch News Desk (DND) News Agency of Pakistan during a meeting held in Baku, DND reported.

President of IEPF and founder of Eurasia Diary Umud Mirzayev and Chief Editor of DND Agha Iqrar Haroon discussed developing relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in news field and both sides showed their intentions for mutual collaboration.

Haroon emphasized the importance of people to people and media to media relations between two states. He mentioned that the main target region of DND is Central Asia, South Asia and Eastern Europe consisting of 1.5 billion people. In this regard, the partnership with Azerbaijan assumes importance.

Publishing of Azerbaijani news in Pakistani media and at the same time publishing of Pakistani news in Azerbaijan were intended.

IEPF President Umud Mirzayev informed the Pakistani delegation about the key work directions of the organization. They exchanged of views and agreed on some particular issues, reports Eurasia Diary.

It is pertinent to mention that Eurasia Diary is one of the main initiatives of Eurasia Media Network.

Eurasia Media Network is an independent non-governmental organization officially registered in 1992. The Fund regularly collaborates with such organizations as UNDP, UNHCR, the US State Department, the Survey Action Center (USA), the European Commission, NATO, the International Press Institute, Journalists without Borders, IFEX International Institute of News Safety, the International Peace Bureau, Embassies of Italy and USA and with other embassies situated in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and with the local and international NGOs functioning in the region.

International Eurasia Press Fund is an independent international non-governmental Organization (NGO) which was founded by a group of journalists from different countries and has been registered in Azerbaijan in 1992.

DND News Agency is an international award-winning news agency and accredited and certified by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan for distributing news in Russian, English and Urdu languages. This news agency is also registered with Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Heritage of Government of Pakistan.

