Media: US State Department has over 100 vacant posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 vacant managerial positions are in US State Department, Report informs citing Intefax.

According to the Washington Times, possible candidates for majority of current vacant posts of ambassadors are not even named. The press service of the State Department refused to comment on these findings.One of the sources of the newspaper said that the appointment to key positions takes time. He noted that mid-level career diplomats perform a variety of duties in most of the department offices, including the management of Political-Military Affairs, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Relations, international drug control and law and order.Moreover, the edition noted that the current administration can even make substantial reorganization of the State Department and eliminate some high positions.

However, the newspaper notes that seven of the nine positions in the leadership of the first-level State Department are vacant.

Journalists can not even get comments on their questions in the same amounts as before, as the last traditional briefing of the State Department took place on January 19.

News.Az

News.Az