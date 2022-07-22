Media’s role in promoting Shusha on global scale ‘highly appreciated’ – official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The role of mass media in promoting the cultural richness of Shusha city on a global scale is highly appreciated, Chairman of the Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on “Global Trends and New Challenges in Media” in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

Abbasov stressed the great importance of conveying to the international community the realities of Azerbaijan, the country’s cultural values, the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in an operative, unbiased and professional manner.

News.Az