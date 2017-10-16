Mediclinic indicates Karabakh as independent, then corrects its mistake

Nagorno-Karabakh is indicated as an independent countries in the vacancy section of the website of 'Mediclinic' hospital chain.

Consisting of 38 branches, the hospital chain functions on three platforms including South African Republic, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates.

In this regard, respective bodies were contacted through the joint efforts the General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Dubai, Azerbijan's embassies to UAE and CAR. The Azerbaijani side informed their interlocutors that the current state is accepted as a disrespect towards the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, noting that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and that the respective resolutions of all international organizations indicate occupation factor unacceptable through the prism of international law.

As a result, the error was removed from the vacancy section of the website of Mediclinic hospital chain.

