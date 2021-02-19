Medvedev, Djokovic to vie for 2021 Australian Open title

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will face Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.

Fourth seeded Medvedev beat his Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world's number five, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in Friday's semifinal to advance to the final stage.

This will be the first Australian Open final of 25-year-old Medvedev.

He was the 2019 US Open finalist, but lost the final to Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal.

Defending champion Djokovic will play his ninth Australian Open final on Sunday.

The top seed Djokovic, 33, is an eight-time Australian Open champion, winning this major title in Melbourne in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020.

