“Meet the New Year with gifts from volunteers” (PHOTO)

"Azercell volunteers" bring joy to about two hundred children

Azercell Telecom, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its activity, from the first years of its existence, has formed a large charity team "Azercell Volunteers", consisting of Azercell employees. This year, as in previous years, “Azercell Volunteers” have launched another charity initiative for children on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year. As part of the campaign "Meet the New Year with gifts from volunteers", they visited the families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Patriotic War, as well as low-income families, and brought joy by presenting holiday gifts to their children.

The campaign was announced in advance on social network accounts of “Azercell Volunteers”. The charity team, with the support of partners and individuals who joined the initiative, prepared gifts for children from vulnerable groups during a month.

The campaign "Meet the New Year with gifts from volunteers" covered many regions of Azerbaijan. Volunteers visited the families of martyrs and veterans residing in Sumgayit, Khojasan, Khirdalan, Saray, also meeting with the children in Ganja, Barda, Fizuli, Oguz, Shamakhi, Lankaran, Shirvan, Sabirabad, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goranboy, and Naftalan. In general, holiday gifts were distributed to about 200 children from different age groups on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

It should be noted that similar campaigns on the occasion of the holiday were carried out by volunteers in previous years. “Azercell Volunteers”, developing charitable traditions in our country for a long time, expresses its gratitude to the partner companies and social network followers who supported these campaigns and encourages everyone to unite efforts in this direction.

