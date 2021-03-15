Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde, who is on a working visit to Baku.

The meeting was attended by large delegations from both sides, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov greeted the other side, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in a number of areas and there are great opportunities for expanding this cooperation. He stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of political dialogue between our countries, the implementation of high-level reciprocal visits, as well as the broadening of cooperation on international platforms.

The minister informed his counterpart about the current situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, Armenia's violation of the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, including the deployment of a terrorist group in Azerbaijan, attempts to send military personnel in civilian dress to Azerbaijan, about the refusal of Armenia, which has been carrying out extensive mining in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for decades, to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan, and other issues.

Minister Linde noted that a very good meeting was held with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and detailed discussions were conducted. She stressed the importance of identifying issues to which the OSCE can contribute to the current situation in the region.

The ministers exchanged views on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE. They discussed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE in all three dimensions, ongoing projects and future plans.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

