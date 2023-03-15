Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

The Turkish leader thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his initiative to hold the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Türkiye.

The sides underlined the importance of the format the summit of the Turkic States is held and the fact that the event is devoted to mitigating the impact of the earthquake, which occurred in Türkiye.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled Azerbaijan’s fraternal support and solidarity shown shortly after the devastating quake in Türkiye. The Turkish President hailed the efforts of Azerbaijani rescuers and doctors in the quake-hit regions and the country`s humanitarian aid to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.

Expressing once again his condolences over the earthquake, President Ilham Aliyev said that the people of Azerbaijan were deeply shocked by the natural disaster.

They praised the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries in all areas based on one nation and two states principle, and discussed the further expansion of cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, energy, defense and defense industry, as well as regional issues.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the negotiations process on a peace treaty.

News.Az