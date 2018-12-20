Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue wraps up in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue in Ankara concluded on Dec. 19, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

During the meeting that kicked off on Dec. 18, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational and other fields, including the issues of strengthening of friendly relations between the armies of the two countries. In addition, the main activities for the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks were identified and action plan for 2019 was agreed upon.

In the end, the sides signed protocols on the results of the 11th meeting and on education and cooperation in the field of military medicine between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The co-chairmen from the Azerbaijani side is Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel - Chief of Main Department for Personnel, and from the Turkish side – Corps General Metin Gürak, the Second Chief of the General Staff.

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue in this format is planned to be held in Baku at the end of 2019.

