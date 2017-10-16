Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents starts in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Geneva meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan has kicked off.

Oxu.Az reports that the meeting is held with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan will discuss the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

