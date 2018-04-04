Yandex metrika counter

Meeting of Azerbaijani, Indian FMs kicks off in Baku

Meeting of Azerbaijani, Indian FMs kicks off in Baku

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj has kicked off in Baku, APA reports.

The ministers are currently holding a private meeting, which will be continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

Following the meeting, Mammadyarov and Swaraj will hold a joint press conference. 

The Indian foreign minister is also scheduled to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku on April 5-6. 

