Meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish high-level military dialogue ends

On June 4, the 13th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue in Baku came to an end, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The meeting discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and in other spheres, as well as considered the prospects for the development and the main areas of activity in the military and defense spheres.

At the end, the final protocol of the meeting was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey.

The next meeting in this format is planned to be held in 2022 in Ankara, Turkey.

News.Az