Meeting of BSEC Foreign Ministers Council kicks off in Baku

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member-states kicked off in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The meeting brings together delegations led by high-ranking officials from the BSEC member states.

During the meeting, Bulgaria will assume BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office from Azerbaijan.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) came into existence as a unique and promising model of multilateral political and economic initiative with the signing of the Istanbul Summit Declaration and the Bosphorus Statement by the Heads of State and Government of the countries in the region, on 25 June 1992. Currently, BSEC has 12 members: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. In addition, 14 countries and 4 organizations enjoy an observer status in the organization.

