Meeting of EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee on cooperation due in December

The meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee on cooperation is scheduled to be held in Brussels in December, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told APA.

He noted that the three subcommittees have already held their meetings.



“Remaining is the meeting of the subcommittee on humanitarian and social issues, which will mark the end of the subcommittees. The Cooperation Committee will hold a meeting next year,” added Mammad-Guliyev.

