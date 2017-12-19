Meeting of foreign Defence Attachés accredited to Azerbaijan held

+ ↺ − 16 px

29 representatives from 28 nations and international organizations attended the said meeting.

An annual meeting of foreign defence attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan took place on 19 December 2016 in accordance with the plan approved by Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

29 representatives from 28 nations and international organizations attended the said meeting.

Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, the Head of International Military Cooperation Department, welcomed the guests on behalf of the Defence Minister and briefed them on current regional military and security challenges, Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, as well as on reforms in the Army, other activities conducted within military cooperation during the year, and the events to be held in 2018.

The Dean of Baku Military Attachés Association, Romanian Defence Attaché Colonel Rodin Lăzăroiu expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence leadership for organizing such events and visits, and hoped that this cooperation would be more fruitful in the future.

News.Az

News.Az