Meeting of Turkic Council foreign ministers kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will focus on urgent matters on the agenda of the Turkic Council.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az