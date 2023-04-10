Meeting with Azerbaijani community held in San Jose

+ ↺ − 16 px

The employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora met with Azerbaijanis living in San Jose and surrounding cities of California.

The meeting started with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US, followed by one-minute silence to honour those, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the State Committee told News.Az.

In her opening speech, Aynur Aghayeva, head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California, spoke about the organization she leads.

The event continued with the demonstration of videos covering the activity of the Committee. Then, Diaspora March was played.

After greeting the meeting participants, Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora expressed his gratitude to the community members for conducting an extensive information campaign and organizing large-scale actions across the US during Second Karabakh War and post-war period.

The committee chairman recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s recommendations at the Fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis and gave information about multi-sided activity of the State Committee, Coordination Councils, Azerbaijani Houses, and weekend Azerbaijani schools, Summer Camps of Diaspora Youth and other large-scaled projects.

In their speeches, Rasim Dashdemirov, Consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy in the US shared their own opinions about the activity of the Azerbaijani community and provided recommendations in this regard.

It has been noted that city of San Jose hosts the largest number of Azerbaijanis living in California, US. Our young compatriots work mainly in the fields of science and IT.

Furthermore, a video of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech on the occasion of Victory Day was presented.

Representatives of diaspora organizations operating in California, active members of the diaspora and US also attended the meeting. The attention was drawn to the results of the consistent, purposeful and systematic work carried out in the direction of the institution of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Our compatriots thanked the chairman and staff of the Committee for gathering together the Azerbaijanis living in California, US and for taking such a close interest in them. They assessed this meeting as one of the important steps taken in the direction of formation of a network of Azerbaijanis living abroad. Our compatriots have told that they will continue to defend the just position of Azerbaijan in their countries of residence, and they will always uphold and promote the interests of our people and our Republic.

The meeting ended with a mutual exchange of ideas.

News.Az