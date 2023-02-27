Meetings held with military personnel serving in liberated Azerbaijani territories – Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the order of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a group of officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel met with military personnel serving in the units stationed in the liberated territories, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

In the meetings, the moral and psychological state of military personnel, as well as the service and living conditions were studied, the questions were answered, educational talks were held, and the necessary recommendations regarding military service were given.

The servicemen emphasized that they always feel the attention and care of the country's leadership and try to justify the existing trust through their exemplary service.

In the end, a group of distinguished servicemen was presented with valuable gifts on behalf of the Defense Minister.

News.Az