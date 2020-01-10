Meghan returns to Canada as British royals seek to solve Harry rift

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple provoked a rift with Britain’s royal family by unexpectedly anno

Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals were trying to calm the crisis by thrashing out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple blindsided the family by going public with their announcement without consultation, Reuters reports.

The couple spent six weeks in Canada at the end of last year before returning to Britain and their first official engagement of 2020 was to visit Canada House to say thank you for what they said had been an “unbelievable” welcome.

Their baby son, Archie, remained in Canada as Harry and Meghan returned to announce that they would step back from royal duties and build a more “progressive” role for themselves.

Meghan has now returned to Canada to be with her son, a spokeswoman said.

News.Az

