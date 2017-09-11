Mehman Aliyev released from prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku City Yasamal district court changed the measure of restraint in respect of Director of Turan News Agency Mehman Aliyev, his lawyer Fuad Aghayev told APA.

Mehman Aliyev was released from custody and placed under house arrest upon his recognizance not to leave the country.



Following the trial, Aliyev told reporters that he had appealed to President Ilham Aliyev, reminding him of the work of the agency and that he had not avoided the investigation. Mehman Aliyev asked the president to change the measure of restraint in respect of him.



Mehman Aliyev also noted that he was normally treated while he was detained.



Mehman Aliyev has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in order for the measure of restraint in respect of him to be commuted to house arrest.



The issue was reported to President Ilham Aliyev following his return from Kazakhstan and the head of state instructed law enforcement agencies to consider Mehman Aliyev’s appeal.



Mehman Aliyev was charged under articles 192.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), 213.1 (tax evasion) and 308 (abuse of power).

News.Az

News.Az