Mehriban Aliyeva: 177 foreign legal entities operate illegally in occupied Azerbaijani lands

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with participants of the meeting of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The first vice-president expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan hosts the 5th meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers, APA reports.

Azerbaijan is one of the active members of the CIS, Mehriban Aliyeva said, stressing that the main task is to develop comprehensive cooperation in various areas, including the socio-political, economic, humanitarian and security spheres.

She said that the CIS Council of Interior Ministers performs a very important task to ensure the normal and peaceful life of citizens.

“Stability, public order and the rule of law are one of the main conditions for the development of each state,” said Aliyeva, adding that special importance is attached to the Council’s work.

Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring security in the region, she emphasized.

Azerbaijan’s first vice-president described the CIS Council of Interior Ministers as a very good platform for exchanging information, minimizing risks and conducting a joint struggle against organized crime, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism.

Mehriban Aliyeva underlined the importance of cooperation for conducting an effective fight against threats and challenges posed by globalization.

The first vice-president then congratulated Jürgen Stock on his appointment as Interpol Secretary General. She expressed hope that Interpol will continue contributing to ensuring the security in this region.

Mrs. Aliyeva also touched upon the facts of illegal economic activities of a number of foreign companies in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“It was revealed that 177 foreign legal entities are currently carrying out illegal economic activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Along with this, 710 foreign nationals visited the occupied territories,” she said.

The first vice-president noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the whole world recognizes the country’s territorial integrity. “Therefore, such activities are a gross violation of Azerbaijani legislation,” she added.

News.Az

