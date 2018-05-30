Mehriban Aliyeva: ADR reflects many values

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva sent a congratulatory letter to the participants of the Fifth Women's Forum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of granting suffrage to the Azerbaijani women.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter was read out by chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova.

In her letter, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established all the attributes of statehood:

"Many values ​​are reflected in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, such as respect for women, tolerance and others. At one time, it adopted forward-looking progressive reforms. Women got the right to vote and be elected along with men."

