Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

  • Other
  • Share
Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

A new building of the Shagan Cultural Center was put into use on March 5.

According to Oxu.Az, the first vice-president Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Shagan Cultural Center.

Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and also got acquainted with the conditions created in the Center.

News about - Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

News about - Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

News about - Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

News about - Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Cultural Center - PHOTOS

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      