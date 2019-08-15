Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation based on centuries-old foundations

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sent a letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for high appreciation of my activity to develop the ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Russia and for the honorary award of the Russian Federation - the Order of Friendship,” Mrs. Aliyeva said in her letter.

The first vice-president noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia cover many areas and have already reached the level of strategic partnership.

“The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on centuries-old foundations. Azerbaijan and Russia are building their relations on the principles of peace, mutual respect and good neighborliness. Our friendship and effective partnership fully meet the interests of our countries and peoples, and contribute to peace and stability in the region,” she noted.

“I would like to once again extend my sincere gratitude to you for the honorary award. I wish you good health, happiness and successes, and the people of Russia all the best, peace and prosperity,” Mrs. Aliyeva added.

News.Az