Mehriban Aliyeva: Bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 99th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

The post reads: “The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts. He lives in our memories, we remember him with love”.

