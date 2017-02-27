Mehriban Aliyeva: I want to focus on social problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first vice president of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva will address social problems in the country.

Mehriban Aliyeva made the due statement in the interview with Vesti nedeli program on Russian TV.

"I want to concentrate on the resolution of social problems, problems of disadvantaged population. The most important and terrible thing is lack of sensitivity and indifference. It cannot be like this. No matter if you are a public figure or work at the state service. You must be humane", she said.

Aliyeva also noted that she is not only the president's spouse but also his team-mate:

"The decision on my appointment as the first vice president was the personal initiative of the President of Azerbaijan. Probably, the main role was played by the fact that for many years I have been not only the president's spouse but also his team-mate. There were doubts about whether I will be able to fulfill the assumed responsibility. We have long discussed this issue. I am confident that the interests of the state will coincide with what my husband tells me to do, as he is a man who will always help and support me. And show me the right way in case of doubts."

News.Az

