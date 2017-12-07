Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates new building of Baku music school named after Rostropovichs

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of a new building of secondary school No 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovichs.

She cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building and viewed conditions created here.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed Mehriban Aliyeva of the works carried out in the building.

First Vice-President wished the staff of the music school success., AzerTAc reported.

