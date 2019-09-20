Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on occasion of 25th anniversary of Contract of the Century

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.

“Dear friends. Twenty-five years ago, the Contract of the Century was signed, laying the foundation for the economic independence of our country.

In Azerbaijan, the profession of an oil-worker has always been considered one of the most honorable and respected ones. Dear oil-workers, we are proud of you and your achievements. Thank you for your heroic work and dedication.

I cordially congratulate you on this anniversary and I wish you the best of health and continued success,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Instagram post.

