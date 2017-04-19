Mehriban Aliyeva meets Rector of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has met with rector of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University Petr Glybochko.

Report informs that the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva highlighted cooperation with Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The First Vice-President spoke of the activity of the university`s Baku branch, hailing the establishment of the branch as a very successful project.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said important works have been carried out in Azerbaijan`s healthcare system in recent years, adding that great strides have been made in this area. The First Vice-President said the major task now is to increase professionalism of those employed in the healthcare system. In this context, Mehriban Aliyeva noted the significance of the activity of the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The First Vice-President expressed her confidence that students studying here will contribute to Azerbaijan`s healthcare system in the future.

“Education and healthcare are priority areas in all countries,” said Mehriban Aliyeva, pointing out state attention to these fields in Azerbaijan. Saying branches of the world`s leading universities operate in Baku, Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized good prospects for the expansion of cooperation with Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

Rector of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University Petr Glybochko said he is pleased to meet with Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. He expressed his gratitude for appreciating the activity of the university`s Baku branch. Petr Glybochko said the university`s leading professors and teachers give classes at the Baku branch. He said he visited the branch and met with students, adding that they are pleased to study here. Petr Glybochko said the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has modern material and technical resources. The rector said third and fourth year students at the branch will pass structured exams, noting that this is of vital importance in terms of increasing professionalism of all students.

Petr Glybochko presented First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with a keepsake.

