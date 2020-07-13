Mehriban Aliyeva: Our land, our struggle for the Motherland is sacred

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “The Azerbaijani people will never reconcile with the occupation. Our land, our struggle for the Motherland is sacred. Our cause is just, and God is with us. The enemy was given a decent response, and it will always be like that. We must and will be stronger, and even more united. I express my deep sorrow and respect to the mothers and fathers of the martyrs. The people of Azerbaijan are with you in these difficult days. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! May Allah grant our injured soldiers a speedy recovery! May Allah bless Azerbaijan and our people!”

News.Az