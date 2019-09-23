Mehriban Aliyeva: Several successes gained in Azerbaijan’s education system over recent years

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has addressed a greeting letter to the participants of the 45th Annual Conference of the International Association for Educational Assessment that kicked off in Baku Sept. 23.

“I welcome you wholeheartedly on the occasion of the opening of the 45th Annual Conference of the International Association for Educational Assessment. I feel privileged that the capital city of our country hosts such a prestigious event,” the first vice president said in her letter.

She noted that the educational assessment is the integral part of the education itself.

“It is, therefore, imperative to use the modern measuring methods and the objective assessment of results while various knowledge and skills are been evaluated. In this context, this conference on ‘Assessment and Decision Making: Individual and Institutional Solutions’ will contribute to increasing quality of the educational assessment and from the new trends in assessment and decision making,” she added.

Mrs. Aliyeva stressed that over recent years, several successes have been gained in the educational system of Azerbaijan.

“We are among pioneer countries apply the modern assessment system in the post-Soviet territory. The system performance is still highly evaluated by our society and gatherings organizing this assessment. At the same time, necessary studies are realized in our country based on international assessment development principles while improving also the legislative basis.”

“The assessment reliability in decision making process and the identification of relevant assessment methods in making better decisions remain the important issues of the agenda. I am certain that the wider discussions on various aspects of the assessment system planned in your conference uniting over 300 experts from 55 countries will play the important role in applying effectively the new assessment technologies and forming its standards,” she added.

News.Az

