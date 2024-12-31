Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shared a post on her official social media pages in celebration of December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the upcoming New Year.

News.Az presents the post: “Dear fellow countrymen!I sincerely congratulate you on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the upcoming New Year! May God never withhold his mercy from our people! May all Azerbaijanis around the world be healthy and happy! I wish you and your families strong health, good spirits, joy, and happiness!With deep respect and love,Your MEHRIBAN.”

News.Az