Mehriban Aliyeva: Tahir Salahov was a sincere, extremely talented and generous person

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post over the death of People's Artist Tahir Salahov.

The post on her official Instagram page says: “Tahir Salahov was a sincere, extremely talented and generous person. His multifaceted talent, inexhaustible energy and unconditional commitment to his profession, have earned him great and endless love of art lovers all over the world. The blessed memory of Tahir Salahov will forever live in the hearts of his relatives, colleagues, friends and many admirers of his unique talent.”

