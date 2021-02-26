Mehriban Aliyeva: Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The post reads: “Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten. There can be no excuses for the brutal murder of innocent people! We will always protect the truth about those terrible events from any attempts to distort it. I respectfully commemorate the blessed memory of the victims of Khojaly genocide and ask the Almighty God to rest the souls of all our martyrs.”

News.Az