Mehriban Aliyeva’s parliamentary powers terminated

Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament of fifth convocation in 2015.

In connection with the appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as Azerbaijan's First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to terminate her parliamentary powers.



On Feb. 21, 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by an order of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev.

