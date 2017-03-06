Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva’s parliamentary powers terminated

  • Other
  • Share
Mehriban Aliyeva’s parliamentary powers terminated

Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament of fifth convocation in 2015.

In connection with the appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as Azerbaijan's First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to terminate her parliamentary powers.
 
Mehriban Aliyev was elected a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament of fifth convocation in 2015.
 
On Feb. 21, 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by an order of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      