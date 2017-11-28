Melania Trump decorates White House for Christmas - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

First lady Melania Trump hosted members of the press and children from Joint Base Andrews at an unveiling of this year's White House Christmas decorations today.

The theme this year, "Time-Honored Traditions," credited to Trump, is intended as a homage to 200 years of White House holiday customs.

The decorations include 53 Christmas trees, 71 Christmas wreaths, more than 12,000 ornaments and a 200-pound gingerbread reproduction of the White House.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall were decorated with multiple Christmas trees covered in crystal ornaments and artificial snow inspired by the "Nutcracker Suite" theme of the 1961 White House holiday decorations.

